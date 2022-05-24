Officials investigating potentially racist vandalism at Southwick school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway into a potentially racially charged act of vandalism at Southwick Regional High School. It has the school community talking and now, one school tradition has been pulled as a result.

“Most students seem to be a little bit concerned about it. They’re confused,” said Southwick Regional High School senior Kailey Pare.

Students at Southwick Regional High School spoke with Western Mass News after a potentially racist act of vandalism was found in one of the men’s restrooms at the school.

“I heard that there was like a picture in the urinal,” Pare added.

We obtained a copy of the email that was sent out to students and parents on Monday night from the high school principal. It read, in part:

“Dear SRS students and families,

This afternoon I became aware of a racially charged act of vandalism in one of the men’s bathroom in our school. During my tenure this is one of the most disrespectful and hateful acts that I have witnessed on campus. This type of behavior has no place in our school system or community. An investigation into this incident has begun and significant progress towards identifying the student(s) has been made.”

As a result, students told us one end-of-the-year celebration is on-hold until further notice.

“A lot of students are angry because our spirit week got canceled because of it,” Pare added.

School Superintendent Jennifer Willard told Western Mass News that the administration has been working on the situation for most of the day on Tuesday and added that counseling services are available to students at the school.

Willard told us school officials contacted Southwick Police as part of protocol, but police are not expected to be further involved in the investigation. There is another email with updates that is expected to be sent out to students and parents by the principal tonight.

