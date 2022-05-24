One dead following motorcycle crash in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend motorcycle crash in Agawam.

Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia said that officers were called to the 600 block of South Westfield Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported motorcycle crash.

Witnesses who saw the crash initially began CPR on the victim and Agawam emergency crews took over when they arrived.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Henry Agudelo of Agawam, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Bonafilia added that a preliminary investigation indicates that Agudelo was traveling north on South Westfield Street before drifting off the road and hitting a utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

