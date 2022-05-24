Advertisement

Sewage backup leads to early dismissal at Granite Valley School in Monson

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at one Monson school are being dismissed early due to a sewage issue.

Officials with Monson Public Schools said that a sewage backup at Granite Valley School has caused there to be no working bathrooms in the building.

Granite Valley students and staff are moving over to Quarry Hill Community School and will be dismissed from there at 11:30 a.m. via their regular bus or van route.

Parents wishing to pick up their students can do so at Quarry Hill Community School.

School officials added that grab and go lunches will be provided and Extend program students can stay at Quarry Hill until their regular pickup time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The United States Preventive Services Task Force has issued new guidance no longer recommending...
Health Tips Tuesday: updated guidance on daily aspirin
COVID-19
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Massachusetts
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
How gas prices have changed in Springfield in the last week
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has issued new guidance no longer recommending...
Health Tips Tuesday: updated guidance on daily aspirin