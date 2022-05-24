Sewage backup leads to early dismissal at Granite Valley School in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students at one Monson school are being dismissed early due to a sewage issue.

Officials with Monson Public Schools said that a sewage backup at Granite Valley School has caused there to be no working bathrooms in the building.

Granite Valley students and staff are moving over to Quarry Hill Community School and will be dismissed from there at 11:30 a.m. via their regular bus or van route.

Parents wishing to pick up their students can do so at Quarry Hill Community School.

School officials added that grab and go lunches will be provided and Extend program students can stay at Quarry Hill until their regular pickup time.

