Springfield seniors receive free technology training

File photo depicting computer and data
File photo depicting computer and data(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of seniors in Springfield got to take part in an online safety and tech training session.

The event was held Tuesday morning at the Baystate Place apartments on Chestnut Street and was hosted by State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

AT&T tech experts were on hand to provide tips for older adults to stay safe in the digital world.

The free workshop included how to combat scams, fraud, and robocalls and provided free personalized lessons on how to use smartphones or tablets.

