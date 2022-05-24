Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after crash on Rt. 20 in West Springfield

Crews work to repair pole after crash.
Crews work to repair pole after crash.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in West Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Route 20 was temporarily closed near Hathorne Ave as crews worked to repair a telephone pole that was knocked down during the incident.

Police say the two people who were injured are expected to be okay.

The road reopened to traffic just after 8 a.m.

