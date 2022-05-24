Two taken to hospital after crash on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in West Springfield Tuesday morning.
According to the West Springfield Police Department, a portion of Route 20 was temporarily closed near Hathorne Ave as crews worked to repair a telephone pole that was knocked down during the incident.
Police say the two people who were injured are expected to be okay.
The road reopened to traffic just after 8 a.m.
