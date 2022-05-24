Western Mass. residents react to Texas school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a dozen students are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 15 people are dead following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small town west of San Antonio.

The governor said 14 people dead are students and one is a teacher.

Authorities just confirmed the shooter was 18 year old Salvador Ramos. Police said Ramos, who was a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead.

The school district announced the active shooter around noon local time.

According to the governor, the suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire.

Abbott said the shooter had a handgun and also possibly a rifle.

Uvalde memorial hospital posted that several students were still being treated in the emergency room. They are still working to contact family members of those students.

Abbott said two responding police officers were among those injured. They are expected to survive.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and is expected to speak Tuesday night when he returns to the White House.

