Mid-Week Nice Weather Hat Trick!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another lovely day followed by another pleasant evening. Our seasonable stretch continues through Thursday, then we turn unsettled for a few days with some heat to kick off the month of June.

Tonight remains dry and comfortable with fair skies throughout the evening and patchy clouds overnight. We keep a light breeze, but temperatures likely still return to the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise.

Thursday will be the final day in this nice stretch of weather. Low humidity, seasonable temps in the 70s and some sunshine and high clouds will dominate the day. Breezes pick up a bit with south southerly gusts to 20-25mph at times in the afternoon. Clouds thicken up later in the day and especially Thursday night, which will be much milder.

Get ready for a warmer stretch of weather as we head into the holiday weekend, though we also have unsettled weather on tap at the start.

Turning muggier for Friday as our next storm system moves from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic. Friday will be warm with highs nearing 80 and we should have a gusty breeze out of the south. Shower chances are on the lower side most the day with the best shot at rain coming at the end of the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday night and overnight. Severe storms are unlikely for us and should stay farther west in New York.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Saturday as a cold front pushes southward. It will be a humid, cloudy and unsettled start to the weekend, but behind the front, lower humidity returns. Saturday doesn’t look to be a washout and the best shot at rain will again be toward the end of the day.

Sunday and Memorial Day are looking rain-free, less humid and warm with highs in the low 80s Sunday and lower to middle 80s Monday. Good sunshine and light breezes expected both days! Heat looks to build from Tuesday to Thursday with some 90s and higher humidity possible! Rain chances look slim until late in the week.

