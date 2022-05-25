Budgeting and saving for wedding season

InvestigateTV - Wedding season is in full swing and if you’ve got the invite for a friend’s big day, chances are it’s going to cost you.

From the bachelor or bachelorette parties to the destination weddings, you could be about to spend a lot of extra money this year, but don’t go broke for your friends. There are ways to save up and plan, so you are better prepared and wedding season doesn’t break the bank.

Experts said to first map out your year, especially if you’re invited to multiple weddings or showers, parties, and rehearsal dinners. Also, prioritize what’s important.

Maybe you can’t swing an out-of-state bachelorette party, but you can definitely go to the wedding. It’s okay to pass on an event if you give plenty of notice.

Also, experts said look for ways to cut your costs. For example, choose a cheaper hotel than what the couple suggested or split costs with other guests by sharing an Airbnb or driving together. Pay for fewer nights by arriving the day of the wedding.

Remember, you are not a bad friend just because you can’t afford an event. If you must pass up the wedding of someone you’re close with, experts recommend calling or writing a note. Also, thank them for the invite and consider sending a gift.

