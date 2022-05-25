Advertisement

Crews battle car fire along I-91 north in West Springfield

The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-91 north on May 25, 2022.
The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-91 north on May 25, 2022.(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-91 north Wednesday morning.

In video captured by our crew, you can see two lanes of the highway partially closed and heavy smoke and fire coming from a white sedan in the breakdown lane.

Officials said the fire was quickly put out and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

There is no word on any injuries.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aerial view of the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Local education leaders react to Texas school shooting
The nation mourns after a shooting at a Texas school. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, KSAT, KTXS, GETTY...
School massacre continues Texas’ grim run of mass shootings
On Monday night, a letter was sent out to parents to notify them about the vandalism that...
Principal: vandalism at Southwick school not racially-charged
Wedding season is in full swing and if you’ve got the invite for a friend’s big day, chances...
Budgeting and saving for wedding season