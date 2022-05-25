Crews battle car fire along I-91 north in West Springfield
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-91 north Wednesday morning.
In video captured by our crew, you can see two lanes of the highway partially closed and heavy smoke and fire coming from a white sedan in the breakdown lane.
Officials said the fire was quickly put out and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.
There is no word on any injuries.
All lanes of the highway have since reopened.
