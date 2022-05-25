Crews battle car fire along I-91 north in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on I-91 north Wednesday morning.

In video captured by our crew, you can see two lanes of the highway partially closed and heavy smoke and fire coming from a white sedan in the breakdown lane.

Officials said the fire was quickly put out and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

There is no word on any injuries.

All lanes of the highway have since reopened.

