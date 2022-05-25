Greenfield Police announces changes amid budget cuts, fuel costs

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Police Department has announced changes to staffing and patrols.

The department said Wednesday that staffing will switch to two cruisers with double officers, instead of four officers and four cruisers.

Driving will also be limited to necessary trips and cruiser idling will be limited to conserve gas.

In post on their Facebook page, the department said these changes come after the Greenfield City Council imposed budget cuts, as well as amid rising fuel costs.

These changes officially went into effect at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

