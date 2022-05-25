Man pleads guilty in connection with death of Springfield crossing guard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A years-long case in the death of a Springfield school crossing guard came to an end in court Wednesday morning.

Originally charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Umar Chaudhry pleaded guilty to just negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

It was August 2018 when Michele Barrows was hit and killed by a car while working as a crossing guard on East Street.

On Wednesday, Chaudhry received a two-year suspended sentence with five years of probation.

The judge said that is the maximum allowed, but Barrow’s family says it’s not enough.

“On August 30, 2018, just six days after Michelle Barrows’ 67th birthday, her life was stolen from her and me. Watching my mother, friend, and caretaker be smashed into and tossed into the air, not only am I limited physically now, I suffer PTSD. I don’t believe Mr. Chaudhry should do life. However, some time is appropriate. That way, reflection on the devastation he caused may help an awareness so desperately needed,” said Annette Barrows.

Both sides said a discovery violation led to today’s lesser charges.

In court, Chaudhry said he was very sorry for what has happened.

