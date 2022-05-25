Northampton superintendent issues letter to local community following Texas shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton superintendent of schools John Provost sent out a statement about the Texas elementary school shooting, saying in part, quote:

“We work hard to create caring, safe school communities in which adults and students respect and trust each other and all students feel connected, understand expectations, and receive the behavioral and mental health support they need. Through our social-emotional curriculum and supports such as responsive classrooms and our partnership with clinical support options, in-school counseling and psychological supports, and our anti-bullying policy, we work proactively to support students, as well as address behaviors that could become unsafe.”

