Advertisement

Northampton superintendent issues letter to local community following Texas shooting

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas(MGN Online / ABC News / YouTube)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton superintendent of schools John Provost sent out a statement about the Texas elementary school shooting, saying in part, quote:

“We work hard to create caring, safe school communities in which adults and students respect and trust each other and all students feel connected, understand expectations, and receive the behavioral and mental health support they need. Through our social-emotional curriculum and supports such as responsive classrooms and our partnership with clinical support options, in-school counseling and psychological supports, and our anti-bullying policy, we work proactively to support students, as well as address behaviors that could become unsafe.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
That shooting led to several movements started by students from around the country demanding...
Springfield Teens For Actions co-founder calls for change after Texas shooting
Local leaders told us that these senseless acts of violence happen far too frequently in our...
Mass. state leaders say ‘enough is enough’ after Texas elementary school shooting
That shooting led to several movements started by students from around the country demanding...
Springfield Teens For Actions co-founder calls for change after Texas shooting