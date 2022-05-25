Principal: vandalism at Southwick school not racially-charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We have an update to a story we first brought to you on Tuesday as an investigation into a potential racially charged act of vandalism at Southwick Regional High School has been completed.

On Monday night, a letter was sent out to parents to notify them about the vandalism that occurred in one of the men’s bathrooms.

Last night, the principal sent out a new letter which read, in part:

“Through interviews, research of social media trends, forthcoming students, and feedback from our Connections group, I have concluded this was not a targeted racial attack.

In fact, this was a social media game that led me to draw conclusions that the student body did not.”

He added that Spirit Week, which was put on pause due to the investigation, will go on as planned today.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.