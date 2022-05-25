Texas school shooting renews gun control debate

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The deadly school shooting in Texas has renewed the debate over gun control, but is that the answer?

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass gun reform, but there are people out there who say it’s not the gun, but the person who has the gun. One thing is certain: Massachusetts has one of the strictest gun control laws in the country, so we’re getting answers on what’s different here.

“In Massachusetts, we banned military-style assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines that are greater than 10 rounds,” said John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence.

Rosenthal broke down how gun laws in the Bay State are different.

Authorities in Texas said the mass shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, had two AR-15-style rifles that were purchased legally because he was old enough. In Massachusetts, Ramos would not have been able to buy an AR-15 despite his age because assault weapons are banned in the state.

“Every single state that has a background check requirement and more, gun safety regulations or laws have lower gun death rates than every single state that have lax gun laws like Texas,” Rosenthal noted.

On the other side of the argument, criminals will be criminals despite gun laws.

[Reporter: Do you firmly believe stricter gun control laws won’t stop someone?]

“They don’t prevent the crime here in Massachusetts, so why would they prevent it nationally?” said Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League.

Wallace told Western Mass News that current gun laws aren’t working to stop repeat violent offenders allowed back on the streets to reoffend.

“Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, but they’re also the most convoluting. I would urge all the states don’t follow what Massachusetts have done because it’s a mess. The laws are so complex and convoluted that das have a really hard time prosecuting the criminals,” Wallace added.

Wallace told us the focus should be on enacting laws that make sure dangerous people don’t have access to guns.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.