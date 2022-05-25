Town by Town: May 25

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts’ Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders spent time in Springfield on Wednesday.

Sudders joined State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and other officials at Springfield Pharmacy. The group highlighted the pharmacy’s community-based rapid COVID-19 testing and information center.

The center was created thanks to $75,000 in the ARPA legislation by Gonzalez.

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam held its annual flagging of graves Wednesday morning.

The public was invited to help place flags at each gravesite throughout the cemetery.

Memorial Day is a day to reflect on service members who died while fighting for our country.

In Springfield, the newest perigrine falcons were banded.

The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife made their way up to the top of Monarch Place to band the young falcons.

The tray, which the falcons return to each year, is permanently bolted to a windowsill on the 21st floor of the building.

