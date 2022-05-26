28 sick guinea pigs found left next to a dumpster

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of sick guinea pigs were found in a box next to a dumpster on Wednesday.

Dakin Humane Society said they took in 28 guinea pigs, most of which tested positive for ringworm.

They added that most females in the group are pregnant.

Dakin is now searching for people willing to adopt or foster the guinea pigs as this intake brings their guinea pig population to over 50, creating a strain on their staff and resources.

They said adoption fees for all guinea pigs are waived

