Advertisement

28 sick guinea pigs found left next to a dumpster

Dozens of sick guinea pigs were found in a box next to a dumpster on Wednesday.
Dozens of sick guinea pigs were found in a box next to a dumpster on Wednesday.(Dakin Humane Society)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of sick guinea pigs were found in a box next to a dumpster on Wednesday.

Dakin Humane Society said they took in 28 guinea pigs, most of which tested positive for ringworm.

They added that most females in the group are pregnant.

Dakin is now searching for people willing to adopt or foster the guinea pigs as this intake brings their guinea pig population to over 50, creating a strain on their staff and resources.

They said adoption fees for all guinea pigs are waived

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Keiara Harris
Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager
Firefighters are working to put out a fire in a rail car in West Springfield.
Crews working to put rail car fire in West Springfield
After two years of travel slowdown, 70 percent of Americans said they’re planning a trip in the...
Nerdwallet explains ways to plan your summer travel costs
While most colleges are already out for the summer, it may be time to get your students’...
Getting Answers: saving on technology for your college student