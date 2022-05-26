American International College signs agreement with Springfield Technical Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College has signed an agreement with Springfield Technical Community College.

AIC and STCC have formally established a close academic relationship between the two-year college and the four-year institution.

The agreement aligns academic programs that enhance the seamless transition of STCC graduates and qualified candidates from STCC and promotes a smooth, successful transfer to AIC.

