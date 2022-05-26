Changing Weather: Humidity, storms and heat all on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 4 for 4 this week of seasonable weather, low humidity and overall pleasant conditions! However, today is the final day of this stretch and we have some humidity, wet weather and heat headed our way.

This evening remains lovely with an occasional gusty breeze of 20-25mph out of the south. High clouds linger and will gradually increase tonight and overnight. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s with a continued southerly breeze bringing in higher humidity.

Friday will be a warm, humid and fairly cloudy day but also looking rain-free for the most part. There’s a low risk for a spot shower or drizzle early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms move in closer to and after midnight. Temperatures return to the 70s and a few spots end up around 80 Friday afternoon with gusty breezes out of the south-southwest.

A warm front approaches Friday night with our next round of wet weather. Scattered showers and a few weakening thunderstorms will come through Berkshire County after 9pm or so, then the valley near and after midnight. Downpours possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Our holiday weekend will begin with a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect a warm, humid day Saturday with a shower early, then scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening. If some sunshine can break out, a few stronger storms are possible. Gusty breezes will be felt throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front.

Once a cold front passes through Saturday night, any showers and storms come to an end. Humidity lowers significantly for Sunday with a very nice day shaping up. We should see good sunshine along with highs near 80 and a light breeze. Hotter weather is expected Memorial Day with some upper 80s and even 90 degree readings, but humidity remains comfortable. Tuesday will be another 90 degree day, but with higher humidity.

The long-range forecast features a possible backdoor cold front Wednesday, that could bring cooler, less humid air if it can reach western Mass. However, even if it does it should be short-lived as heat and humidity return Thursday. A front should bring showers and storms late Thursday, followed by drier, seasonable air for next weekend.

