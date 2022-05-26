Changing Weather: Humidity, storms and heat all on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 4 for 4 this week of seasonable weather, low humidity and overall pleasant conditions! However, today is the final day of this stretch and we have some humidity, wet weather and heat headed our way.

Breezy and cloudy overnight with temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 50s. South wind should stay around 5-15mph through sunrise and there’s a low risk for a spot shower through about 6-7am. Feeling a bit muggy overnight too.

Higher humidity returns Friday along with warmer temperatures in the 70s to around 80. While most of the day looks rain-free, it will begin overcast and stay mostly cloudy. Southerly breezes kick back up and gusts to 20-30mph are expected again. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm increases late in the day and mostly after dinnertime, especially for the valley. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms linger into the overnight hours with occasional downpours. Severe storms are not expected, but an early strong storm is possible in Berkshire County.

Our holiday weekend will begin with a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect a warm, humid day Saturday with a shower early, then scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening. If some sunshine can break out, a few stronger storms are possible. Gusty breezes will be felt throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front.

Once a cold front passes through Saturday night, any showers and storms come to an end. Humidity lowers significantly for Sunday with a very nice day shaping up. We should see good sunshine along with highs near 80 and a light breeze. Hotter weather is expected Memorial Day with some upper 80s and even 90 degree readings, but humidity remains comfortable. Tuesday will be another 90 degree day, but with higher humidity.

The long-range forecast features a possible backdoor cold front Wednesday, that could bring cooler, less humid air if it can reach western Mass. However, even if it does it should be short-lived as heat and humidity return Thursday. A front should bring showers and storms late Thursday, followed by drier, seasonable air for next weekend.

