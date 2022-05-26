Advertisement

Pittsfield Police looking for missing teenager

Keiara Harris
Keiara Harris(Pittsfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Keiara Harris, 15, is approximately 5′6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

