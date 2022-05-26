Springfield man arrested for allegedly building ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges for allegedly making ghost guns at his home.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that a search warrant was executed Tuesday afternoon on a residence on Hancock Street in Springfield.

The warrant came following an investigation, during which authorities learned that 38-year-old Joshua Buffum of Springfield was allegedly building AR-15′s at his residence and possessed three other handguns.

Leydon noted that the search led to the discovery of “makeshift workstation” that was equipped with a 3D printer and tools and machinery that were used to build guns. Investigators also found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, 12 extended magazines, ammunition, and three additional AR-15′s that were in the process of being built.

Joshua Buffum (Hampden D.A.'s Office)

Authorities believe that that replica handgun switches were being made on the printer and the switches could be installed and turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic gun.

None of the functioning guns had serial numbers and police were unable to trace them.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement:

“Ghost guns, or self-manufactured firearms that are fully functional and untraceable, are gaining prominence with violent criminals and gun traffickers. This arrest highlights the significant public safety threat these weapons create, when someone can be manufacturing high capacity military style assault rifles from their living room right in the middle of Springfield.”

Buffum was arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court on charges including three counts of possession of a firearm without a license, 12 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without a license. Prosecutors asked for bail to be set at $25,000 with conditions that he not possess any guns or gun parts, but it was set at $2,500. He is due back in court on June 23.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.