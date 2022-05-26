Springfield Thunderbirds defeat Charlotte Checkers in game 2 of series
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds were back on the ice Wednesday night for game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers.
The T-Birds took this one by a score of 4 to 3 after a back and forth battle all night long.
Prior to the puck drop, everyone at the MassMutual Center took a moment of silence to pay homage to the victims lost in Tuesday’s shooting in Texas.
Springfield is now up two games to none as they continue their quest for a Calder Cup Championship.
