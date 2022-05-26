State making changes to school COVID-19 testing program

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced changes to its COVID-19 testing policies.

Through the rest of this spring, self-tests will now be made more widely available for testing before or during school.

This summer, while self-testing for symptomatic cases will continue, all other services will end.

Then starting this fall, the state will no longer supply self-tests or other testing services to its school or districts.

DESE said districts are encouraged to implement their own testing programs and may purchase self-tests using the statewide contract.

