Advertisement

State making changes to school COVID-19 testing program

COVID test generic
COVID test generic(MGN)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced changes to its COVID-19 testing policies.

Through the rest of this spring, self-tests will now be made more widely available for testing before or during school.

This summer, while self-testing for symptomatic cases will continue, all other services will end.

Then starting this fall, the state will no longer supply self-tests or other testing services to its school or districts.

DESE said districts are encouraged to implement their own testing programs and may purchase self-tests using the statewide contract.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

American International College signs agreement with Springfield Technical Community College
American International College signs agreement with Springfield Technical Community College
28 sick guinea pigs found left next to a dumpster
28 sick guinea pigs found left next to a dumpster
Turning humid with showers and storms around to start the holiday weekend
Janna's Friday Forecast
Getting Answers: school resource officer training
Getting Answers: school resource officer training
American International College signs agreement with Springfield Technical Community College
American International College signs agreement with Springfield Technical Community College