Teen graduates from college before graduating high school

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) – Students across the country are celebrating the end of the school year with a graduation ceremony – whether it be from pre-school, high school or college.

Abbie Campana, however, is celebrating double. She is the first student at Lakeview Local Schools in Ohio to graduate from both college and high school in the same year.

In fact, she technically earned an associate degree from college before even getting her high school diploma.

According to Lakeview Local Schools, Abbie, 17, has been taking classes at Youngstown State University since her sophomore year of high school.

After getting the first year under her belt, Abbie mapped out a plan to obtain her associate degree by the time she would graduate high school.

Abbie has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80 credit hours and graduating with a 4.0 GPA.

Lakeview Local Schools said all the credits she earned at YSU also counted for her high school diploma.

Just days after graduating with an associate degree in business administration from YSU, Abbie graduated from Lakeview High School as valedictorian.

She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall as a “freshman,” but will start the year taking junior-level classes and could obtain a bachelor’s degree in two years.

