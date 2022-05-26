Town by Town: May 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, a career fair took place at STEM Middle School. Roughly 20 businesses packed two rooms at the middle school, including Western Mass News. Our videographer Erik Rosario and Meteorologist Dan Brown spent time talking to sixth, seventh and eighth graders, answering any questions the students had in hopes that one day they’ll be a part of Western Mass News!

In Holyoke, work crews have been busy constructing a playground at Mayer Field and restoring lady liberty, the centerpiece of Veterans Memorial Park. Along with the new playground, extensive improvements are being made to the playfields. Both this project and the work at Veterans Memorial Park received funding from the city’s community preservation act account.

In West Springfield, there is a patio opening fiesta at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England on Morgan Road. The celebration featured a buffet from Bueno y Sano, as well as live music from Freddie Marion singing tunes from Santana, Jimmy Buffet and more. The party runs from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 for Irish Cultural Center patrons and $55 for non-patrons.

