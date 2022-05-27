Budget cuts forcing Greenfield Police to lay off some officers, disband K-9 unit

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Budget cuts are impacting another unit of the Greenfield Police Department.

The department said Friday that they will lay off as many eight officers and will disband their K-9 program at the end of their fiscal year on July 1.

As a result, K-9 Niko, who joined the department in May 2021, will be removed from police duty.

Acting Greenfield Police Chief William Gordon explained in a statement:

“This is a decision I make with a heavy heart...Niko has been a valuable and loyal member of the force, but when jobs are on the line, a K-9 program is something we just cannot afford.”

Greenfield Police said that the nearly $7,000 stipend that Niko’s handler received, which is given by law to compensate officers for time outside of work to care for the K-9, will be eliminated. Niko’s handler will be given the option to keep him as a family pet.

The announcement comes two days after the department said that they are making changes to staffing and response protocols in response to budget cuts enacted by the Greenfield City Council.

