Family remembers Red Rose Pizzeria founder Nick Caputo

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield is mourning the loss of Nick Caputo, a pillar of the community and founder of Red Rose Pizzeria.

On Friday, we spoke with Nick’s daughter, Rita Caputo-Capua, who told us her father meant a lot to the city of Springfield.

Caputo-Capua said her parents came to the city from Italy in 1958 and started Red Rose as a small pizzeria, eventually building it into a staple restaurant.

“…Which is great, you know, two Italian immigrants come over from Italy with nothing and build this wonderful empire…He just had great work ethic, loved his family, his grandkids, his customers, his staff,” Caputo-Capua explained.

Caputo-Capua told us her father will be remembered in the community for being a sweet person who always had a big smile on his face.

We also spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who raved about Caputo’s work ethic that he instilled in all of his children. Sarno shared with Western Mass News his earliest memory of Red Rose Pizza.

“They had a little hole in the wall. That’s where they began with Red Rose Pizza. It wasn’t a big place at all. The kids literally grew up in their little chairs next to the pizza ovens there and they always had great customer service and quality food and family values,” Sarno noted.

Sarno went on to say that Red Rose later blossomed into the iconic restaurant it is today, drawing in customers near and far to the city.

Caputo-Capua and her family would like to thank their customers for supporting them over the years and for all the memories made with her father.

