Gas prices high as millions hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. With fuel prices soaring, we’re getting answers on this year’s travel trends and what you should keep in mind if you’re hitting the road.

We spoke to travel experts from AAA Northeast, who said pent up demand means people are still vacationing in big numbers this weekend, but fuel prices may mean that people are staying closer to home.

“There’s this feeling of pent up demand, so a lot of folks put off travel last year or the year before or both and really are determined to get out there,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

Schieldrop told Western Mass News that nationally, he’s expecting about an eight percent increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, with a total of 950,000 people who will travel by car in Massachusetts.

The good news is if you’re hitting the road Friday or Saturday, Schieldrop added, “Really, the worst time to leave for your vacation would’ve been yesterday afternoon during rush hour with a lot of people taking the early week off and the commuter traffic mixing in”

He also told Western Mass News that with the rise in fuel prices, people are choosing to stay closer to home. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices are up to an average $4.73 cents per gallon in the Bay State, close to a $2 increase from a year ago and diesel prices have more than doubled over that time.

Gas prices

2021: $2.91

2022: $4.73

Diesel prices:

2021: $3.06

2022: $6.29

Stephanie Stewart, the manager at Sodom Mountain Campground in Southwick, told Western Mass News she’s preparing for a full house this weekend.

“Whether it’s the day of and we have a lot of last-minute bookings, we usually are always a packed house on a holiday weekend,” Stewart noted.

She also noted that they have seen an uptick in staycation travelers.

“A lot more local numbers calling for sites as opposed to people further away,” Stewart said.

Those campers include the Koniecznys, who made the short trip north from Granby, CT for a mom and kids weekend.

“We have some more friends coming here and we’re gonna go swim and ride bikes,” said Aiden Konieczny.

Tara Konieczny added, “We just tried to kind of stay local, so we didn’t have to travel far. Fuel is absolutely a part of it too…unplugging and making the memories as always.”

As for your return trip, AAA said the busiest time is Monday afternoon, so if you can wait a day and travel on Tuesday, it may help with traffic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.