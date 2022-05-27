Greenfield mayor to seek independent audit of city’s police department

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield’s mayor has addressed a recent civil suit decision involving the city’s police department.

On Friday, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner kicked off a news conference by saying the past three weeks have been “disheartening, but also revealing.”

The mayor also said there is no place for racism in Greenfield. She went on to announce that she will officially seek an independent audit of the police department.

“So while I can’t direct the course of the legal process, I can determine how best to ensure that the culture of the police department is not racially biased and help strengthen the department’s resolve to foster racial justice and equity internally and externally,” Wedegartner explained.

The mayor said the audit will cover organizational structure and governance, operating policies and procedures, department culture, and much more.

