Greenfield Police handler and K-9 reunited after hours-long search

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Niko, a Greenfield police K-9, disappeared from a kennel in Gill last week. Thankfully, the dog and his partner were reunited after an hours-long search.

Its every dog handler’s worst nightmare: learning that your four-legged friend is missing.

“He’s pretty locked into me, as you know, just kind of circling me, shadows me wherever I go and I mean he’s pretty good with my family,” said Greenfield Police K-9 Handler Patrick Merrigan.

Merrigan dropped off his K-9 partner, a two-and-a-half-year-old German Shephard named Niko, to a kennel before he went on a trip with his wife. As they were boarding the plane, he received an alarming call from dispatch, telling him Niko escaped and ran into the woods.

“After hearing that everyone was trying to kind of get Niko to come back, it became apparent, at that point, that he was just, you know, he’s just not going to come to anyone but me,” Merrigan explained.

Patrick and his wife made the journey back to Connecticut in the same day. Shortly after landing, Merrigan was reunited with his dog.

“I went up to him, showed him his toy, and called to him. He perked up, ran over to me and, you know, grabbed him by the collar. One of the troopers gave me a leash and put him in the back of his car,” Merrigan added.

However, he said the pair reuniting couldn’t have been done without the help of countless volunteers, including officers keeping a watchful eye on Niko until Merrigan’s arrival.

“It was just an amazing response from state police, local police, fire departments, even the public. My parents were out there with my little boy. My in-laws, my mother sent me home. She was meeting new people every hour just people just driving around with her four ways on just looking for him,” Merrigan added.

After the pair were reunited, Merrigan noted, “Everything seems back to normal and he was acting fine, gave him a bath, and just been day-to-day stuff from there.”

Merrigan told Western Mass News this week he looked forward to continuing their training and playing in the backyard with Niko’s favorite plastic ball. Western Mass News was informed that due to department budget cuts, the K-9 program at the department is being disbanded. In a statement, acting police chief William Gordon said quote:

“Niko has been a valuable and loyal member of the force, but when jobs are on the line, a K-9 program is something we just cannot afford.”

Merrigan released a statement on the planned cutting of the K-9 program. He said Greenfield will be losing a valuable resource and added:

“In the past 10 months since Niko has been a part of this community, he has located several people under a variety of circumstances. I have no doubt that many of these situations could’ve ended very differently if not for K-9 Niko.”

