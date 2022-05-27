Kickoff event held in Springfield for Easy Company Brewing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the kickoff of the new Springfield-based beer, Easy Company Brewing at the Student Prince and Fort Restaurant Thursday night.

The beer is named after Easy Company of World War II. 100 percent of the profits are donated to veteran causes. Co-founder Jeff St. Jean said the company is a charitable organization that sells beer to raise money for their companion foundation, Easy Company Foundation.

St. Jean said he’s pleased with the reception the organization has gotten thus far.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. A lot of veterans have really kind of been pleased that someone is trying to help out,” St. Jean said.

Their beers are currently available for sale at Table & Vine in West Springfield. Other retailers will follow this summer.

