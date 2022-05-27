Advertisement

Kickoff event held in Springfield for Easy Company Brewing

Kickoff event held in Springfield for Easy Company Brewing
By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the kickoff of the new Springfield-based beer, Easy Company Brewing at the Student Prince and Fort Restaurant Thursday night.

The beer is named after Easy Company of World War II. 100 percent of the profits are donated to veteran causes. Co-founder Jeff St. Jean said the company is a charitable organization that sells beer to raise money for their companion foundation, Easy Company Foundation.

St. Jean said he’s pleased with the reception the organization has gotten thus far.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback. A lot of veterans have really kind of been pleased that someone is trying to help out,” St. Jean said.

Their beers are currently available for sale at Table & Vine in West Springfield. Other retailers will follow this summer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community rallies behind undocumented immigrant
Community rallies behind undocumented immigrant
Red Rose Springfield
Nick Caputo, founder of well-known Springfield restaurant Red Rose Pizzeria passes away
Getting Answers: Protocols in place for obtaining a firearm in Massachusetts
Getting Answers: Protocols in place for obtaining a firearm in Massachusetts
Town by Town: May 26
Town by Town: May 26