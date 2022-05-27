Mild and muggy tonight. Shower and thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon. Some could be strong to severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a warm and humid afternoon there is the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight a a warm front lifts through the region. There also could be some areas of patchy fog. It will be a mild and muggy night with lows falling back into the middle and upper 60s.

Our holiday weekend will begin with a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect a warm, humid day tomorrow with a shower early, then scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Gusty breezes will be felt throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front. With the threat of isolated severe storms tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather, a 1 on their scale to 5. Main threat with any severe storms would be the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Once a cold front passes through tomorrow evening, any showers and storms come to an end. Humidity lowers significantly for Sunday with a great day shaping up. We should see tons of sunshine along with highs near 80 and a light breeze. Hotter weather is expected Memorial Day with some upper 80s and even 90 degree readings, but humidity remains comfortable. Tuesday will be another 90 degree day, but with higher humidity.

The long-range forecast features a possible backdoor cold front Wednesday, that could bring cooler, less humid air if it can reach western Mass. However, even if it does it should be short-lived as heat and humidity return Thursday. A front should bring showers and storms late Thursday, followed by drier, seasonable air for next weekend.

