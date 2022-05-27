Nick Caputo, founder of well-known Springfield restaurant Red Rose Pizzeria passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nicola “Nick” Caputo, founder of the well-known restaurant, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield has passed away.

Caputo is survived by his wife Edda Caputo, daughters Rita and Carmela, his son Tony along with other relatives and friends.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement Thursday night expressing he and his family’s condolences.

“Mr. and Mrs. Caputo are dear family friends, who go back to the ‘old country’ with my mom and dad, Clara and Al ‘The Barber.’ From the small town of Bracigliano, Italy, Nick brought a hard family work ethic to start with a small family pizza shop to then create the legendary and iconic Red Rose Pizzeria. This hard work ethic was passed on to their children, Rita, Carmela, and Tony. Nick being always the gentleman, never strayed from his values of family, quality food, and customer service. You will be missed, my friend. Your legacy will live on through your “familia.” ‘You can hear St. Peter up in heaven now saying “wow this is great pizza!” God rest your soul Mr. Caputo.”

Western Mass News has reached out to Red Rose Pizzeria for more information. We will provide the latest details as they become available.

