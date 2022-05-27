Paddle N’ Party expanding summer offerings

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Memorial Day weekend is here, which means summer is right around the corner, so you may be looking for some unique outdoor activities.

Pedal N’ Party is open for the season. The local business is up and running for its second year and, this time, under new ownership.

“This year, we will be adding and expanding a little bit. Our mission is, again, to get people outdoors through summer rentals. We want to provide access to the Connecticut River for all,” said Paddle N’ Party co-owner Cassie Warren.

Warren and co-owners Joshua McGrath took over Paddle N’ Party about two months ago. The two are passionate about getting people outdoors, especially after so many were cooped up during the pandemic.

“People are sick of being inside and they want to get outside and also because there are so many people working from home that they have the availability to come during the week or during times when pre-COVID, they would be at work or physically not able to come and rent a kayak or bike,” McGrath added.

They told Western Mass News all of their equipment is nearly booked up for the holiday weekend with an expected crowd of 70 people on Memorial Day and with this high demand, they are working on expanding.

“Right now, we still have the same amount of equipment that came with the business, five hydrobikes, two single kayaks in a tandem kayak, but due to the demand, we have already started to expand. We have a couple more kayaks coming this week and I believe eight paddle boards that we are picking up this week as well,” McGrath said.

With those new paddle boards will come new activities

“We are working with businesses like RX Fitness and Tonya Gets Fit, so we are going to be providing fitness classes on the water, as well as our regular rentals and guided tours…It will be mostly yoga, pilates that will be provided on those two things,” Warren explained.

However, McGrath and Warren said they are always thinking of new ways to expand their business and keep people interested in coming out seven days a week from May to October.

“If we keep getting more bookings, people asking for more bikes or kayaks or we are finding that we are booked out and need more equipment, we are sort of letting the market determine where we go with that,” McGrath said.

If you want to try out one of these hydrobikes or other fun activities that Paddle N’ Party offers, you can click here for more information.

