Police investigating possible threat against West Springfield school

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is investigating a possible threat at the middle school stemming from a post on social media.

Police confirmed to Western Mass News this morning that there is an ongoing investigation at the school and police are already present at the school and will be throughout the day.

Western Mass News saw a post on Facebook of two screenshots from the social media app Snapchat. Messages in that screenshot come from an account claiming to be a kid that is threatening to “shoot up” the West Springfield Middle School.

We spoke with West Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Tim Connor, who told us there is an ongoing investigation regarding that post and they are taking the situation very seriously.

“Last night, I received a call from the West Springfield Police Department at about 10:30. There was a social media threat regarding our middle school today. The investigation obviously is still going on. We will have police presence here all day long. We want to make sure that everyone is safe,” Connor explained.

Connor told us the West Springfield Middle School and West Springfield High School already have a school resource officer at each building and the name on that threatening post does not appear to be a student in their district.

This comes just days after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday shooting and killed 19 students and two educators, making it the deadliest school shooting in the United States in the past decade.

“We take these things serious all the time because, certainly, you never know. We want to keep everybody safe and you want to make sure that we will provide the resources here. Certainly, with the tragedy down in Texas, people are on edge for sure…rightfully so,” Connor added.

Connor told us school will be open today business as usual but again, police will be on-scene inside and outside all day long.

