Springfield holds Memorial Day ceremony at Court Square

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An annual Memorial Day commemorative ceremony was held Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris joined Veterans’ Services Department Director Tom Belton and others.

The program included an honorary wreath laying ceremony at the veterans monuments in Court Square.

“I strongly encourage all of our citizens to not only take notice of this holiday, to have a picnic or get away, and go get some sales in retail, but to make sure that you remember were able to lead the lives we lead, whether good or bad, because of our veterans,” Sarno explained.

Sarno added that it’s important for the city to acknowledge and show respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

