Springfield Police: repeat offender seriously injures officer during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man, whom police said is a repeat offender out on bail, is under arrest again after a traffic stop last night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Kelvin Guzman, who has three previous drug convictions and was out on bail on drug charges, was in possession of a gun on Fort Pleasant Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators reportedly saw Guzman get into a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Walsh added that as a detective was getting out of the undercover vehicle, Guzman allegedly accelerated at the passenger side door and crushed the detective’s legs on the door.

Other detectives and ATF agents, who were assisting, removed Guzman from the car and removed a large-capacity firearm, which had 11 rounds of ammunition, from his waistband. Approximately 24.8 grams of crack-cocaine were also reportedly found in his pocket.

The injured detective was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries to both legs and was released on Friday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:

“This individual, who will be charged with serious crimes, was out on our streets and in our neighborhoods even though they had prior gun and drug charges. These repeat criminal offenders do not care who they hurt. They laugh at our court systems because they know there will be no consequences for their actions. If this individual was willing to run over a police officer, imagine what they would be willing to do to our citizens. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are demanding that the courts do their job and hold this individual on a dangerousness hearing, no bail and hold them accountable for their crimes before anyone else gets hurt or killed.”

Guzman is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, cocaine trafficking (18 to 36 grams), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

