Thunderbirds to host Game 3 watch party on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are now on the road as they continue their journey in the Calder Cup Playoffs, but you can still visit downtown Springfield to watch them play this weekend.

The team has announced that a watch party for Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers will be held Saturday night outside on The Plaza at MGM Springfield.

Fans will be able to watch the game live on the video board above TAP Sports Bar.

No seating will be provided, so those attending are asked to plan ahead and bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. The Thunderbirds lead the best-of-five game series 2-0 after their 4-3 win Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center.

