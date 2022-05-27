Two arrested, AR-style gun seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are under arrest, including a suspect wanted for murder in Connecticut, following a search on Thursday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that investigators had received information early Thursday afternoon that 43-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, who was wanted for murder charges in Hartford, was living at a home on Edgeland Street. They applied for and were granted a search warrant and Rodriguez was taken into custody.

During a search of the home, officers saw an AR-style rifle in a bedroom closet. Investigators were granted another warrant to search for guns and they found a loaded AR-556 rifle, one handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition, another handgun, a large magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition, 155 rounds of assorted ammunition, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, fentanyl, THC shatter rocks, psilocybin mushrooms, and $6,400 in cash.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“This was an extremely dangerous violent repeat offender hiding in Springfield with an arsenal of weapons inside a home where children were present. I want to thank our law enforcement partners in both Massachusetts and Connecticut for safely arresting this murder suspect and getting these firearms and deadly drugs off the street. Our Firearms Investigation Unit and our local, state, regional and federal partners continue to put in the work to make our community a safer place.”

Rodriguez was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant for the murder charge in Hartford, as well as drug and gun-related charges, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Walsh said that investigators also arrested 27-year-old Luis Duprey of Holyoke, who has a previous conviction on gun charges, on several gun and drug-related charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.