Annual Memorial Day ceremony held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An annual Memorial Day commemorative ceremony was held Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris joined the Veterans’ Services Department.

The program included an honorary wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Monuments in Court Square.

“I strongly encourage all of our citizens to not only take notice of this holiday, to have a picnic or getaway, and go get some sales in retail but to make sure that you remember were able to lead the lives we lead whether good or bad because of our veterans,” Mayor Sarno said.

Mayor Sarno added that it’s important for the city to show respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

