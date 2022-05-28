Community to come together Sunday to support injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -After five motorcyclists, including two from western Mass. were seriously injured in a crash, the community is officially coming together for the first time this weekend to help support them.

Two riders from the Moose Lodge are still battling back from the injuries they sustained last month. Now, they’re calling on your support this Sunday to help them in their fight.

“We got to have each other’s backs in situations like this because first of all, we know this was totally unprecedented. you didn’t expect this to happen so the least we could do is raise some money for them and help them out,” said James Haraghey, treasurer of the Thompsonville Moose Riders.

On April 24, five motorcycle riders from the Chicopee and Thompsonville, Connecticut Moose Lodges, including John Windoloski of Ludlow and Kenny Francis of Chicopee were out for a weekend ride. That’s when in Woodstock, Connecticut, Connecticut investigators said a car crossed the double yellow line, swerved into the other lane and striking the group of riders.

Now, on Sunday, the first official fundraising event for those injured will be held at the Thompsonville Moose lodge in Enfield, Connecticut.

“The proceeds are going to be divided five ways equally between the five riders who were injured. helping their bills whatever that may be,” said Bruce Cadieux, president of the Thompsonville.

Cadieux and Haraghey told Western Mass News they’ve already received support from Moose Lodges around the world. This weekend’s event will feature food, live music, raffles and more, with a goal of fundraising $10,000.

Those close to Windoloski and Francis told us they’re still battling back from their serious injuries, but they’re in high spirits.

“They are recovering slowly, they are improving but they still have a very long, hard road ahead of them,” said Ken Fish, Chicopee Moose Lodge rider.

Fish is a fellow Moose Rider, who has been visiting his friends and helping out however he can.

“Anything that they need, just simple stuff like I offer up to mow their lawn,” Fish explained.

As for a lesson from the local riders?

“Don’t speed, look twice for bikes. These are people’s families,” Haraghey said.

The case from last month remains an ongoing investigation. Sunday’s event will take place from 1-6 p.m. Information on how you can support the riders can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.