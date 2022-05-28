Greenfield Mayor announces independent audit of police department in wake of budget cuts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Greenfield Police Department is facing major budget cuts.

The cuts come after the department lost a lawsuit, where a former officer sued the city for racial discrimination. In the wake of that ruling Friday, Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner announced an independent audit of the police department.

“With racial bias, discrimination, and gender equity as the primary rationale, the audit will cover organizational structure and governance, operating policies and procedures, department culture, hiring, and promotional practices, hiring and accountability, budgeting, and planning,” Wedegartner said.

In the wake of the suit, the Greenfield city council announced it is slashing The Police department’s budget by more than $400 thousand.

The department said that will force them to lay off eight of its 34 officers and completely cut the K-9 program.

