Local leaders: social media threats becoming common

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Just days after the school shooting in Texas, a local middle school received threats alluding to a school shooting.

Local officials said these threats are becoming increasingly more common, and they tend to increase around high-profile events like the tragic one in Texas.

Just days after a gunman entered an elementary school in Texas, killing 19 children, a social media threat suggested someone might do the same to West Springfield Middle School.

Western Mass News obtained the threat that was circling on the social media platform Snapchat. It reads:

“If you go to WSMS, I feel bad for you.” With gun emojis... It goes on to say “If you don’t want to die, stay home on May 27th Friday 2022.”

Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News he’s seen a lot of these types of threats during his time as mayor.

“In the seven years that I’ve been here, accounting for COVID, we’ve had at least a dozen of theses things happening,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Thankfully, all of those threats were investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated. However, these threats seem to increase after mass shootings like the one in Texas.

“It’s usually younger kids, on Snapchat and social media, messing around, thinking they’re funny, trying to get a day off or something. We put a ton of staff time into this and obviously even myself, we lose sleep over these things. It’s frustrating that these things happen but I think in the day and age we are in with social media, it’s going to probably become more prevalent, unfortunately,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Although each threat turns out to be unsubstantiated, the West Springfield Police Department takes each claim seriously and investigates it.

The same goes for the Holyoke Police Department. This year they’ve had two threats of their own at the high school, written on the bathroom wall.

“We send detectives up, they will take photographs. They then coordinate with the officers that are SROs. If it’s actual handwriting we then coordinate with staff to see if they recognize the handwriting,” Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department said.

The department also increases patrols and even utilizes metal detectors on the day the threat is for.

The West Springfield Police Department is still investigating the source of that threat. There was an increased Police presence at school Friday.

