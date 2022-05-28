Advertisement

Northampton Public School Committee votes to end temporary mask mandate

By Lexi Oliver and Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Northampton Public School Committee voted Friday to end a temporary mask mandate, meaning face coverings will now be optional in classrooms.

The controversial mandate was put in place on May 10, due to a substantial rise in COVID cases in the community.

It was set to end a week ago, but the district held off until the city’s Board of Health met this week.

School officials said the board recommended transitioning to a mask optional policy, following a decrease in COVID cases in schools. In the special meeting, the committee voted 6-2 to end the temporary mandate effective immediately.

