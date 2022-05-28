Town by Town: May 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Northampton, the tents are up, the carpets are down, and hundreds of artists and makers will be at the Three County Fairgrounds to unload and construct their elaborate displays of art and craft for the thousands of visitors to see. The three-day event is a collection of 220 selectively curated artists and makers who will display astounding visual arts and eye-popping designs.

In Springfield, 500-plus students at Sumner Avenue Elementary School celebrated books and the value and beauty they bring. This is the first schoolwide family event since the end of 2019. All students, from preschool to fifth grade, took part in a parade, costumed as a book character or author, while others marched while displaying their academic book projects.

In Wilbraham, the 2022 Ambrose Tournament is being held at the Spec Pond Recreational Complex. The tournament once again hosted divisions for U-10, U-12, and U-14 teams. Opening ceremonies began at 5:30 at Spec Pond Farrell Field.

Playoffs will be held Sunday, May 29. U-10 semis were at 10 a.m. and noon with the finals at 2 p.m. U-12 semis were 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with the finals at 6 p.m. U-14 semis were also at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with finals at 6 p.m.

