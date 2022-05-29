Amherst College celebrates commencement

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amherst College held its 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday.

Eight influential leaders in business, economics, neuroscience, art curation, geoscience, higher education, poetry and literature received honorary degrees from Amherst College during two commencement exercises this year.

Poet Sonia Sanchez and author Gary Shteyngart were among the eight to be honored at the Amherst College commencement.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.