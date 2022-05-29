Cool to start but ideal weather on tap with lots of sunshine and dry air settling in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After yesterday’s system that brought over 2 inches of rainfall in some communities moves away, cooler air brought overnight temperatures down into the 40′s for some, making Sunday’s start a chilly one! High pressure slides in from the west with dry air taking place of the high humidity over the last couple of days, making today much more comfortable. Lots of sunshine is in store as temperatures will work their way to the upper 70′s and reaching 80 for some!

Memorial Day will see further ideal weather as high pressure remains dominant in the northeast, which will bring additional sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Temps will climb to the upper 80s with a good amount of 90 degree readings expected as well!

Tuesday will be once again see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and even some lower 90s but it will also begin to feel more humid as the wind pattern shifts to a southerly flow that will draw in more moisture into the region.

The long-range forecast features a possible backdoor cold front Wednesday, that could bring cooler, less humid air if it can reach western Mass. However, even if it does it should be short-lived as heat and humidity return Thursday. A front should bring showers and storms late Thursday, followed by drier, seasonable air for next weekend.

