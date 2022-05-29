Driver faces several charges after crashing into multiple motorcycles under the influence

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a car vs. motorcycles crash in the area of Main Street in Northfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the unnamed male driver, who was operating the vehicle under the influence, veered into the lane of opposite traffic, crashing into several motorcycles. According to the District Attorney’s office, two children were passengers in the car.

The unnamed male driver has been arrested and faces several charges, including operating under the influence with serious bodily injury, operating with drugs, operating motor vehicle to endanger, unlicensed operation, and two charges of child endangerment.

Eight people are currently hospitalized and two are in critical condition.

The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

