Easthampton community holds stand-out in response to proposed school budget cuts

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Students, parents, and teachers in Easthampton held a stand-out near City Hall on Sunday in response to a proposed budget cut. Organizers said that Mayor Nicole Lachapelle is cutting the budget by half a million dollars.

“It’s my education,” said Easthampton junior Gianni Soucy. “I mean, how can the mayor sit here and cut young people like myself’s education? To the mayor, please don’t cut our budget, please. We can’t do that.”

According to Easthampton Education Association President Shawn Sheehan, the proposed budget would cut funding by $500,000.

“This would equate to 8 or more positions,” Sheehan said. “It is probably going to be more positions because of inflation, the high cost of busing students. We also are opening up a brand new school, so this is not the time to be cutting teachers.”

One first grade teacher also at the stand-out experienced budget cuts in the past. She is worried her classroom could be impacted further.

“Even before this was presented from the mayor, from the extra cuts, already there’s been positions that have been cut, including classroom teachers, one of which is my grade level,” Diane Niedzwiecki. “Why is the mayor suggesting cutting the school budget? She does not have a straight answer for us, and that’s what’s so frustrating.”

Meanwhile, one parent is concerned about her daughter getting the appropriate academic attention.

“I know that my child will get less attention, will get less attention to her emotional well-being, to her academic well-being and her social well-being,” explained Alice Barber.

There is a hearing on Thursday for why the mayor is cutting part of the school budget at 5 p.m. and the Easthampton Education Association plans to be there standing out at 4:30 before the meeting starts.

We reached out to Mayor Nicole Lachapelle’s office and have not heard back from her at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.