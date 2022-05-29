Advertisement

First official fundraiser held for injured motorcyclists

First official fundraiser held for injured motorcyclists
By Olivia Hickey, Raegan Loughrey and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraiser was held in Enfield, Connecticut Sunday for five motorcycle riders, who were seriously injured in a crash last month after a car crossed the double yellow line and swerved into the group of bikers.

Two of the riders are from the Chicopee Lodge Moose Riders and the other three ride with the Thompsonville, Connecticut Moose Lodge. Sunday marked the first official fundraiser since the April 24 accident.

The fundraiser featured live music, raffles, and more intending to fundraise $10,000. All proceeds will be split into five ways to help the five injured riders.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amherst College celebrates commencement
Amherst College celebrates commencement
Driver faces several charges after crashing into multiple motorcycles under the influence
Driver faces several charges after crashing into multiple motorcycles under the influence
Easthampton community holds stand-out in response to proposed school budget cuts
Easthampton community holds stand-out in response to proposed school budget cuts
Easthampton community holds stand-out in response to proposed school budget cuts
Easthampton community holds stand-out in response to proposed school budget cuts