First official fundraiser held for injured motorcyclists

ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fundraiser was held in Enfield, Connecticut Sunday for five motorcycle riders, who were seriously injured in a crash last month after a car crossed the double yellow line and swerved into the group of bikers.

Two of the riders are from the Chicopee Lodge Moose Riders and the other three ride with the Thompsonville, Connecticut Moose Lodge. Sunday marked the first official fundraiser since the April 24 accident.

The fundraiser featured live music, raffles, and more intending to fundraise $10,000. All proceeds will be split into five ways to help the five injured riders.

